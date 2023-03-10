Watch Now
Steph Connects: The Little Village Play Cafe offers space for kids and adults

The Little Village Play Café in Wauwatosa is a space for kids to foster play but is just as inviting for parents who want to relax while their kids are being kids.
Coffee, kids, and play all in one space! Steph Brown got a tour of the Little Village Play Cafe.
Posted at 6:01 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 19:02:06-05

Thursday marked the opening day for The Little Village Play Café in Wauwatosa.

It’s space for kids to foster play but just is as inviting for parents who want to relax while their kids are being kids.

TMJ4's Steph Brown was invited to get a little tour and connect with the owner Abi Gilman.

