Steph Connects: The Little Village Play Cafe offers space for kids and adults

Thursday marked the opening day for The Little Village Play Café in Wauwatosa.

It’s space for kids to foster play but just is as inviting for parents who want to relax while their kids are being kids.

TMJ4's Steph Brown was invited to get a little tour and connect with the owner Abi Gilman.

Watch their conversation in the video at the top of this article.

