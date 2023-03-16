Steph Connects: The Evolution of the iconic earrings, the hoop

Dating back nearly 5,000 years, hoop earrings are powerful symbols telling stories of home, love, resistance, protection, and freedom across a multitude of cultures and communities.

Based on intimate interviews that bring to life the portrait subjects of Milwaukee artist Nicole Acosta’s. Wearing hoop earrings dates back centuries. They evoke stories of freedom, strength, and love to name a few.

A new exhibit entitled HOOPS' features women from Milwaukee, New York, and Los Angeles all wearing hoop earrings and sharing what impact the style has had on their lives.

The conversation surrounds hoop earrings impact on the culture and how the style influenced generations of women.

Here’s a little about how women from coast to coast embraced this project. Watch the full report in the video at the top of this article.

