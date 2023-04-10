Steph Connects: The Diplomat has the 'Best Chef in the Midwest'

Chef Dane Baldwin, the owner of The Diplomat on Milwaukee's east side, is the 2022 Best Chef in the Midwest.

Coming up in June, a new chef will be named but as we wait for that announcement, we wanted to connect with Chef Baldwin on his journey and that famous Diplomat burger.

Baldwin has been working his way through the culinary world locally since he was a teenager. Culinary school wasn’t part of his journey, so he literally soaked up every restaurant experience he could get. He ultimately crafted his training and that led to Best Chef in the Midwest.

The Diplomat is a comfortable neighborhood restaurant on Brady Street. Baldwin says he's excited about what the restaurant will be cooking up for the summer.

Watch their full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

