Steph Connects: St. Joan Antida High School holds annual Spaghetti with the Sisters

MILWAUKEE — St. Joan Antida High School's Spaghetti with the Sisters is one of the school's as well as Milwaukee's longest-running fundraisers.

This is the 66th year of the popular dinner that serves nearly 800 people more than one thousand meals in a six-hour time span.

The recipes for both the sauce and meatballs have been handed down over generations.

Sr. Lucy, who was the school's head cook, helped in crafting the sauce and meatball recipe. She helped run the event for more than 40 years, working in the kitchen.

Everything for the event is made fresh, on-site at St. Joan's.

The key to both the sauce and the meatballs is quality ingredients.

Generous sponsors provide all of the ingredients. All proceeds go right back to St. Joan Antida for the students' education.

