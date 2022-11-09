Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Steph Connects: Spaghetti with the Sisters raises money for a good cause

Stephani Brown connects with one of hte sisters at St. Joan Antida to make meatballs together.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 14:02:47-05

People wait all year for St. Joan Antida’s “Spaghetti with the Sisters."

The annual fundraiser returns 100 percent of the proceeds right back to the students and the school. Everything to make this event a success has been donated.

5,000 meatballs will be made, and more than 1,000 meals will be served. To make it all happen, more than 200 volunteers, including many of the students, donate their time.

For today’s Steph Connects, our Steph Brown gets in the kitchen with Sister Jennifer.

Watch in the media player above.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc star 2022 480X360.png

MACC Fund

The 2022 TMJ4 MACC Star is on sale now