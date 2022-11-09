Steph Connects: Spaghetti with the Sisters raises money for a good cause

People wait all year for St. Joan Antida’s “Spaghetti with the Sisters."

The annual fundraiser returns 100 percent of the proceeds right back to the students and the school. Everything to make this event a success has been donated.

5,000 meatballs will be made, and more than 1,000 meals will be served. To make it all happen, more than 200 volunteers, including many of the students, donate their time.

For today’s Steph Connects, our Steph Brown gets in the kitchen with Sister Jennifer.

