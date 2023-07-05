Steph Connects: SHARP Literacy is full-steam ahead

Watch this story on Wednesday on TMJ4 News at 4:00

For 25 years SHARP Literacy has been partnering with educators to foster a love of learning.

For the past ten years, the curriculum has evolved into an innovative STEAM-based curriculum.

In today’s Steph Connects, Steph learns all about SHARP’s newest efforts.

Lynda Kohler is SHARP’s CEO and invited us to sit down and learn more about how this non-profit was forced to adapt its curriculum or risk not being around.

SHARP prides its success on its partnerships not only with educators, but with its donors, board members, and community leaders.

Lynda Kohler, principal Rachel Wagoner and first-grade teacher Ms. Enrica from the Italian Immersion school share their innovative curriculum with Steph.

"We want them to get excited about learning and really make them feel like, I can do this," says Kohler.

SHARP Literacy goes into schools at no charge to the school.

Donations are directly tied to SHARP’s ability to develop curriculum and support educators and staff.

