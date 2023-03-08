Steph Connects: Piano Arts delivers the art of classical music

Piano Arts’ exposes as many people as possible to classical music.

The local organization reaches out to MPS students and other communities to foster an appreciation for the genre.

Their highest profile event is the North American Piano Competition.

In Tuesday's edition of Steph Connects, Steph catches up with one of last year’s winners.

The competition provides 16- 21-year-old pianists the platform to compete for the chance to play with professionals from the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

After winning they’re required to return to Milwaukee to share their artistry with students.

Godwin Friesen was one of three winners last year.

He flew in from Canada to work with Clement Avenue School students and to connect with us.

