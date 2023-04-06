Steph Connects: Nothin' But the Truth debuts this week on 101.7

Talk radio in over at 101.7 – The Truth is making its mark with its new show Nothin’ But the Truth.

It launched this week and is hosted by Milwaukee Buck in-game host Melanie Ricks.

Ricks has her finger on the pulse of culture and is navigating a variety of narratives with perspectives that include all generations.

"I want Nothin' But the Truth to be about making everyone feel comfortable no matter where they come from," says Ricks.

Nothin’ But the Truth airs at noon on 101.7 The Truth.

Steph Brown popped into the radio booth with her to talk about her new show in Thursday's edition of Steph Connects.

Listen to their conversation in the video at the top of this article.

