BAY VIEW, Wis. — Wisconsin’s first beer festival featuring breweries owned by people of color will take place Saturday at the Sugar Maple in Bay View.

Midwest brewers of color from neighboring states, Illinois, and Indiana will gather along with local brewers to bring a variety of brews including a locally made kombucha.

Steph Connects goes live with the owner of Funkytown Brew on what it’s like to be a person of color in the beer business. Watch the video at the top of this article.

