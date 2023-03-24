Steph Connects: Lakeside Natural Medicine promotes food as medicine

The demand for naturopathic medicine is gaining.

Lakeside Natural Medicine in Shorewood is shaping the way patients receive care through naturopathic licensed doctors.

In Friday's edition of Steph Connects, Steph goes to the clinic to meet two of the doctors.

Dr. Sarah Axtell first started her practice nearly 20 years ago. Back then she rented a small space and did everything in the office.

She’s since grown, hiring three female doctors, and moving into a newly renovated office in Shorewood.

We get a general idea of naturopathic medicine and how Lakeside is approaching the growing practice.

Watch their conversation in the video at the top of this article.

