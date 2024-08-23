Steph Connects: Connecting with a cultural leader of the Menominee Nation

Myron Pyawasit is the head singer of Smokey Town drum group. He is also a highly revered cultural leader of the Menominee Nation.

He's been singing since he was six years old. He was first recognized by his uncles because of a gift they saw in him. Pyawasit first connected with TMJ4's Steph Brown to talk about everything from his drum and singing journey to moments of reflection on his mother and uncles and their time on the reservation.

That first conversation went on for more than an hour, but there was still so much more to learn.

Several weeks later, Brown was invited to a pow-wow where Pyawasit and his drum band led with cultural songs. The connection continued with Brown being invited to participate and Pyawasit sang and drummed from his heart and soul.

Pyawasit made the trip from his reservation three hours away from the Milwaukee area to help kick off a Native Get Out the Vote campaign. Brown caught up with him there for another once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect and learn more from this highly revered and respected elder.

This was a quick connection. Pyawasit graciously gave Brown five minutes before he was due to perform kicking off the ceremony.

