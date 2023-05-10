Watch Now
Steph Connects: Classical music through the artistry of Women of Color

Steph Connects with Piano Arts
Posted at 2:15 PM, May 10, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Piano Arts welcomed two rising stars in the classical music genre for a one-time concert here in Milwaukee.

Two women of color combined their talents to bring a fresh innovative approach to classical music.

In today’s Steph Connects, Steph was invited to their rehearsal at Sarah Ball Allis Art Museum as they prepared for a one-time concert here in Milwaukee.

Pallavi Mahidhara is one of only a handful of classically trained East Asian pianists worldwide.

African American Grammy Award-winning violinist Melissa White has performed with some of our country’s most renowned orchestras.

They’re being called the future of classical music.

You may recall we connected with Piano Arts back in March as we learned about its mission to identify and train new generations of pianists and met the last winner of their North American Piano Competition.

"I'm excited to have them here. I recognize this event is a rare opportunity to spend time with musical entrepreneurs who are forging their own way in the changing world of classical music," said Sue Medford, Piano Arts founder.

