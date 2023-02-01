Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Steph Connects: Attending a Bear Moon Pow Wow and connecting with the Native community

Steph headed to Franklin for the Bear Moon Pow Wow where she caught up with Myron and continued building her connection with the Native community
Steph Connects: Attending a Bear Moon Pow Wow and connecting with the Native community
bearmoonpowwowimg-1330.jpg
Posted at 12:43 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 13:43:32-05

About a month ago we were invited to the Menominee Reservation to sit down with an elder who has dedicated much of his life to singing and drumming for his people.

Our Steph Brown sat down with Myron Pyawasit to listen and learn about his journey performing at Pow Wow’s and what it means to him to bring joy to his people.

After that touching conversation, Steph was invited to a powwow where Myron Pyawasit was performing.

In this edition of Steph Connects, Steph headed to Franklin for the Bear Moon Pow Wow where she caught up with Myron and continued building her connection with the Native community.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News