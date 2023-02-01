Steph Connects: Attending a Bear Moon Pow Wow and connecting with the Native community

About a month ago we were invited to the Menominee Reservation to sit down with an elder who has dedicated much of his life to singing and drumming for his people.

Our Steph Brown sat down with Myron Pyawasit to listen and learn about his journey performing at Pow Wow’s and what it means to him to bring joy to his people.

After that touching conversation, Steph was invited to a powwow where Myron Pyawasit was performing.

In this edition of Steph Connects, Steph headed to Franklin for the Bear Moon Pow Wow where she caught up with Myron and continued building her connection with the Native community.

