Steph Connects: Afghan woman flees with determination to empower, educate

Wisconsin is now home to dozens of Afghan people who were forced to flee their home country when the Taliban gained control and took over Afghanistan last year. TMJ4's Steph Brown sat down with one woman who fled with the determination to empower and educate the Afghan people no matter where she ended up.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Nov 18, 2022
Many of them had no more than a backpack of belongings, others with only the clothes on their backs, but one woman fled with the determination to empower and educate the Afghan people no matter where she ended up.

Our Steph Brown sat down with her for this edition of Steph Connects.

Maryam Durani says she’s not sure when she’ll every be able to return to Afghanistan.

She says she’ll continue to work with Afghan refugees here in Wisconsin to empower them through education.

We’ll keep in touch with her and follow her journey of activism.

