Steph Connects: A Montessori celebration at MPS

The celebration of Montessori School Education is underway at Milwaukee Public Schools. MPS established the first public Montessori classroom 50 years ago.

In today’s Steph Connects, Steph was invited to one of the pioneering schools to learn more about the program.

Principal Andrea Corona of MacDowell Montessori Schools says the curriculum is interactive and hands on.

"This method of teaching really offers students the opportunity to discover while they learn," said Corona.

MacDowell is one of MPS' few Montessori schools providing this opportunity for free. This Saturday is the official celebration at MacDowell.

Kindergarten enrollment is full swing at MPS until March 4th. Families who attend this Saturday's event will have the opportunity to apply on-site and get assistance with their application.

The celebration kicks off at 1 pm and will run until 4 pm.

Families can enroll online at MPSMKE.com/enroll.

