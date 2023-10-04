Steph Connects: A celebration of sneakers and streetwear with SNEEX owner

The Cultures and Communities Festival has more than 20 films lined up and cultural events touching every aspect of creative culture.

The Sneakers and Streetwear Summit brings together a like-minded community of sneakerheads and streetwear aficionados for a multifaceted exhibition featuring prominent national designers.

Steph Connects talked with one of the organizers of the event. He's nationally known in the culture of Hip Hop as Shake.

His store SNEEX is a luxury sneaker and streetwear boutique in Milwaukee's Third Ward.

Shake says Milwaukee has so much to offer and he's on a mission to have Milwaukee's streetwear scene taken seriously and known as a trendsetter and not a trend follower.

