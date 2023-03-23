Steph Connects: 4th grade students learning to code in Sharp Literacy challenge

As part of SHARP Literacy’s STEAM-based Design Through Code program, 4th-grade students from 10 Milwaukee and Waukesha schools will take center stage as the program culminates with an Interschool Design Challenge on Thursday at Fiserv Forum.

The Design Challenge is a collaborative project in which students work to solve a problem they see within their school or community. Working together, students use their knowledge of coding, art, and the engineering design process to create a prototype solution to the problem they’ve identified.

On Thursday, winning student teams from each school will present their prototypes to a panel of business professionals for judging and awards.

Participating schools include Augustine Prep, Cass St. School, Escuela Vieau, Forest Home Avenue Elementary, Hadfield Elementary, Hmong American Peace Academy, Milwaukee Academy of Science, Notre Dame School of Milwaukee, Rogers Street Academy, and Victory K8 Milwaukee Italian Immersion School.

Steph Connects caught up with a few of the team's to hear their pitches. Watch in the video at the top of this article.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip