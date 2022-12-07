Steny's to open new Pewaukee location with drive-thru

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — According to our partners at Milwaukee Business Journal, Steny's will be opening up a new location in Pewaukee this summer.

The second location is replacing the former Boomers Sports Pub and Grill located at N29 W24493 Watertown Road.

According to Ryan Stenstrup, son of Jerry and Cheryl who established Steny's, the 10.6-acre property in Pewaukee is a world of possibility.

Stenstrup has several goals for the new location.

One of his first goals is to capture the atmosphere of the original Steny's location in Milwaukee. This means the same wings, fish fry, drinks, wood interior, and televisions for sports games.

Stenstrup also plans to create a drive-thru lane so customers can pick up their Friday fish fry dinners.

The new location also has enough space for a family-friendly dining room as well as a separate event space that could be rented out.

One of the larger goals Stenstrup hopes to achieve is to use the extra land on the 10.6-acre property to create softball or kickball fields, pickleball courts, or even a frozen hockey rink for the winter.

Along with that, Stenstrup will be keeping the volleyball courts to maintain the leagues that Boomers ran in Pewaukee.

Stenstrup hopes to have the Pewaukee location open for business in May 2023.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip