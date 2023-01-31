Staying warm at the Pettit: Ditching the outside ice for the inside ice

MILWAUKEE — People looking to stay out of the icy temperatures on Monday headed to the indoor ice at the Pettit Center.

Jackie Engelhoff was one of the skaters there and said this experience is far better than what she grew up with.

"It almost brings me tears. I mean we were on lakes skating and ponds and parks and this is stunning," Engelhoff said.

She grew up as a part of the West Allis Skating Club when the Olympic rink was outside.

"I skated as state champion for a while, national things. I just haven't been able to do it for a long time and now I have grandchildren that want to continue to skate. So, I think I've got the bug," Engelhoff said.

For those who want to avoid the ice altogether, just $4 will get you access to the indoor track. At a balmy 55 degrees inside the center, it's like running on a beach compared to the negative windchills outside.

"We don't have too many indoor facilities to do this in Milwaukee," said Milwaukee Mustangs Head Coach Ray Hale.

Hale and his team were at the Pettit on Monday getting a workout in. They compete across the country through all four seasons.

"I started track and field to get, in particular, the inner city kids into some sports that had nothing else to do in a team setting. So I thought every kid could find something to do in track and field," Hale said.

The Pettit lets him keep his team on track even as the temperature drops.

