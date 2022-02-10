Watch
Stay at the Apostle Islands for free this summer

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore
apostle islands
Posted at 3:43 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 16:43:19-05

APOSTLE ISLANDS — How does it sound to stay at the Apostle Islands for free this summer? Pretty good, right? Well, now is your chance.

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore is searching for volunteers to stay on one of the islands for 3 weeks during the summer.

You would be a campground host at Stockton Island. Everyday you could wake up to beautiful summer sunrises and go to sleep under the stars. As campground host, you are the main point of contact for people visiting that specific island. This is perfect for people looking to get away for a few weeks and enjoy nature.

According to the Facebook post, this is for single people or couples (platonic or romantic). Families can not be the campground hosts.

