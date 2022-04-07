Statewide tornado drill happening Thursday

WISCONSIN — Wisconsin's statewide tornado drill is scheduled for Thursday, so if you hear tornado sirens, do not panic!

The tests are scheduled for 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. At those times, families are encouraged to practice their safety plans or establish one if they don't already have one.

"If you have a sheltering plan at home, taking a few minutes to practice those sheltering plans - cause sometimes we don't identify what those gaps are until we practice those plans," said Waukesha Emergency Management Coordinator Gail Goodchild.

Goodchild said if you don't have a basement for shelter, go to the most interior room inside your home or the facility you're in. Make sure it's a room with no glass or windows.

She also said if you live in a mobile home or trailer, or if you will be camping, it's important that you receive weather alerts on your phone and track the weather to ensure you'd have time to find safety before a storm hits.

