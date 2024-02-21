Statewide Amber Alert in effect for 3-year-old boy from Manitowoc County

Police are looking for a missing 3-year-old boy out of Manitowoc County. It's part of a statewide Amber Alert.

3-year-old Elijah Vue was last seen by his caregiver at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday at his Two Rivers home.

Investigators are using a helicopter as well as canine and drone units to search for Vue. They've also asked for help from state and federal agencies. Investigators have set up a command post at a cemetary across the street from the home where Vue was last seen.

Residents who are helping with the search are shaken by the news.

Vue has sandy brown hair, brown eyes and is about three feet tall. He weighs about 45 pounds and has a birth mark on his left knee. He may be carrying a red and white plaid blanket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Two Rivers Police Department at 920-686-7200

