Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

State wrestling results: West Bend West's Connor Mirasola enters four-timer's club

West Bend West’s Connor Mirasola earned became the 28th wrestler in Wisconsin history to earn four individual state titles in their career.
Connor Mirasola
Posted at 10:55 AM, Feb 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-25 11:57:57-05

MADISON — In front of a sold out Kohl Center, West Bend West’s Connor Mirasola earned a standing ovation Saturday night becoming just the 28th wrestler in Wisconsin history to etch their name into the four-timers club.

However, his fourth-state individual title did not come in the way he was hoping for.

Hudson's Ethan Winkleman medically forfeited the 190-pound championship match due to a knee injury, which automatically gave Mirasola the title.

"I wanted to go out there and wrestler and put on a show for my fourth, but feels pretty good to getthe fourth I guess," Mirasola told TMJ4 Sports.

While not in the fashion that he wanted, Connor's twin brother Cole won the heavyweight title in a 7-4 decision over Appleton North’s Brock Arndt to earn his third-straight individual title.

West Bend West had a total of three state champions Saturday night with junior Ethan Bast winning the 113-pound title match with a 9-1 major over Menomonie's Brayten Casey.

Connor Mirasola (left), Ethan Bast (middle), and Cole Mirasola (right)
West Bend West's Connor Mirasola (left), Ethan Bast (middle), and Cole Mirasola (right) all earned individual titles Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

Local Wrestling Champions:

Division 1
106 - William Du Chemin (Wilmot Union) won by a 6-4 decision over Andy DiPiazza (Kaukauna)
113 - Ethan Bast (West Bend West) won by a 9-1 major decision over Brayten Casey (Menomonie)
132 - Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc)** won by a 9-3 decision over Lucas Peters (Kaukauna)
150 - Wyatt Duchateau*** (Arrowhead) won by a 10-5 decision over Henry Niebauser (Hortonville)
157 - Charlie Millard** (Homestead) won by a 9-3 decision over Ramon Gulmatico (Arrowhead)
190 - Connor Mirasola**** (West Bend West) won by a an injury default over Ethan Winkelman (Hudson)
285 - Cole Mirasola (West Bend West)*** won by a 7-4 decision over Brock Arndt (Appleton North)

Girls
138 - Carley Ceshker** (Badger) won by fall at the :59 mark over Tiani LeMieux (Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol Girls)

Division 2
150 - Danny Heiser*** (Evansville) won by a 6-1 decision over Max Ronsman (Luxemburg-Casco)

Division 3
120 - Co` Ji Campbell*** (Kenosha St. Joseph Academy) won by a 21-3 technical fall over Maddux Wendling (Valders)

* = Number of state titles in their career

For full results from the 2024 State Individual Wrestling Tournament, click here.

The 2024 State Wrestling Team Tournament begins Friday, March 1 at the UW Fieldhouse.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Black History Month