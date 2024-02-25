State wrestling results: West Bend West's Connor Mirasola enters four-timer's club

MADISON — In front of a sold out Kohl Center, West Bend West’s Connor Mirasola earned a standing ovation Saturday night becoming just the 28th wrestler in Wisconsin history to etch their name into the four-timers club.

However, his fourth-state individual title did not come in the way he was hoping for.

Hudson's Ethan Winkleman medically forfeited the 190-pound championship match due to a knee injury, which automatically gave Mirasola the title.

"I wanted to go out there and wrestler and put on a show for my fourth, but feels pretty good to getthe fourth I guess," Mirasola told TMJ4 Sports.

While not in the fashion that he wanted, Connor's twin brother Cole won the heavyweight title in a 7-4 decision over Appleton North’s Brock Arndt to earn his third-straight individual title.

West Bend West had a total of three state champions Saturday night with junior Ethan Bast winning the 113-pound title match with a 9-1 major over Menomonie's Brayten Casey.

Erin Felber/West Bend West Athletics West Bend West's Connor Mirasola (left), Ethan Bast (middle), and Cole Mirasola (right) all earned individual titles Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

Local Wrestling Champions:

Division 1

106 - William Du Chemin (Wilmot Union) won by a 6-4 decision over Andy DiPiazza (Kaukauna)

113 - Ethan Bast (West Bend West) won by a 9-1 major decision over Brayten Casey (Menomonie)

132 - Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc)** won by a 9-3 decision over Lucas Peters (Kaukauna)

150 - Wyatt Duchateau*** (Arrowhead) won by a 10-5 decision over Henry Niebauser (Hortonville)

157 - Charlie Millard** (Homestead) won by a 9-3 decision over Ramon Gulmatico (Arrowhead)

190 - Connor Mirasola**** (West Bend West) won by a an injury default over Ethan Winkelman (Hudson)

285 - Cole Mirasola (West Bend West)*** won by a 7-4 decision over Brock Arndt (Appleton North)

Girls

138 - Carley Ceshker** (Badger) won by fall at the :59 mark over Tiani LeMieux (Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol Girls)

Division 2

150 - Danny Heiser*** (Evansville) won by a 6-1 decision over Max Ronsman (Luxemburg-Casco)

Division 3

120 - Co` Ji Campbell*** (Kenosha St. Joseph Academy) won by a 21-3 technical fall over Maddux Wendling (Valders)

* = Number of state titles in their career

For full results from the 2024 State Individual Wrestling Tournament, click here.

The 2024 State Wrestling Team Tournament begins Friday, March 1 at the UW Fieldhouse.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip