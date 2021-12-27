State Senator Lena Taylor running for Milwaukee mayor

MADISON, Wis. — Last week Wisconsin State Senator Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) revealed she was suspending her campaign for Lieutenant Governor. This week Taylor announced she is instead running for Mayor of Milwaukee.

Taylor issued the following the following statement:

“I had to follow my heart, plain and simple. I love the city and have worked my entire life to make it better. I see the promise and the pain of Milwaukee. I see a pathway to the city we can become, and I am unafraid to think boldly, and work with others to get us there."



"Taylor, who is also an attorney, former public defender, and owner of Taylor & Associates Law Office, brings an 18-year record of substantial legislation, budget experience as a former co-chair and longtime member of the state’s Joint Finance Committee, and policy initiatives that have been both transformative and innovative. In thinking about her announcement, Taylor said “I have watched us be afraid of change and of one another. We need leadership that sees all of us, works hard for all of us, and comes to the table with the prerequisite skills to get the job done. Yes, I’m in.”





Taylor said last week:

“With deliberate thought and prayer, I have decided to suspend my candidacy for Lt. Governor. During the last several months, I have spent a great deal of time addressing the issue of redistricting. While working to ensure fair legislative maps and to maintain and improve existing representation for communities of color, I have questioned the best use of my legislative experience and skills."



"The office of Lt. Governor offers a wide platform to raise awareness about many issues. However, as a hands-on, boots on the ground legislator, I want to be positioned to have a direct impact on the concerns of constituents. As I contemplate my options, I want to thank those who have supported my campaign for Lt. Governor.”

Taylor announced in October that she was launching a bid to replace incumbent Mandela Barnes, who is giving up the position to run for U.S. Senate.

Taylor would have been the first Black female to hold the position if elected.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will be paired with whoever wins the GOP primary for governor to form the ticket that will take on Gov. Tony Evers in November 2022.

