State Patrol plans aerial enforcement leading up to Memorial Day weekend

Posted at 3:38 PM, May 17, 2022
Drivers should watch their speed as Wisconsin State Patrol officers monitor state highways from the sky leading up to Memorial Day weekend.

Below are the areas and dates the State Patrols Air Support unit is set to patrol:

Wednesday, May 18

  • WIS 172 – Brown County

Friday, May 20

  • I-39/90/94 – Columbia County

Sunday, May 22

  • I-39/90/94 – Columbia County

Monday, May 23

  • I-41 – Washington County

Wednesday, May 25

  • WIS 172 – Brown County

Thursday, May 26

  • I-43 – Sheboygan County

According to officials, when a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

