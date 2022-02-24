Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in Columbia, Kenosha counties

state patrol
TMJ4
state patrol
Posted at 4:18 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 17:18:43-05

Drivers in Columbia and Kenosha counties should watch their speed this week as Wisconsin State Patrol officers monitor state highways from the sky.

On Friday, I-39/90/94 will be monitored in Columbia County. I-94 in Kenosha County will also be monitored Friday.

On Monday, I-39/90/94 will again be monitored in Columbia County.

The Air Support Unit's patrol is weather permitting.

According to officials, when a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku