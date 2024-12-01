State land or family farms: Where you can harvest your own Christmas tree

MILWAUKEE — Lunchboxes are filled with turkey scraps and the pines are calling for tinsel, ornaments and — if you follow German tradition — a pickle.

There are many locations in Wisconsin to harvest a Christmas tree, and some of those places are in Wisconsin's public forests.

Harvesting in public forests:

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the average price for a tree harvested on DNR-managed land is about $5, but the price could vary depending on where you live. In northern Wisconsin, finding the perfect tree on state and national lands is a little easier.

Flambeau River State Forest, Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest, Governor Earl Peshtigo River, Brule River State Forest and Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest all offer deals to harvest Christmas trees.

According to the DNR, it is possible to harvest a tree on DNR-managed lands in southeast Wisconsin, but it may take a little more legwork. Anyone interested in cutting down a tree should call the property in advance and ask about purchasing a collection permit. Some trees like the balsam fir and the white spruce do not grow naturally in southern Wisconsin. The trees may be grown for a specific reason in the parks and may not be available for harvest.

Any tree that is harvested in southeast Wisconsin should stay in southeast Wisconsin to prevent the spread of invasive species like the spongy moth. The DNR encourages harvesters to check their tree for egg masses or signs of the insect before cutting it down and taking it home. Egg masses look like tan-colored lumps that can range in size, but are typically about the size of a quarter.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources The DNR encourages property owners to make spongy moth treatment plans early.

Family farms are one of the more popular places for southern Wisconsinites to find and bring home that perfect tree. Unlike state forests, farms will typically remove snow from the branches and tie it to the car.

Here are some farms to cut your own tree:

Poplar Creek Tree Farm

3895 S Woelfel Rd, New Berlin, WI 53146

Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Riehle's Tree Farm Inc.

W377S5944 County Rd CI, Dousman, WI 53118

Open Daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Trees for Less Nursery

11550 N Wasaukee Rd, Mequon, WI 53097

Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sandhill Tree Farm

2323 E River Rd, Grafton, WI 53024

Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (This is based on inventory)

Valley View Tree Farm

W798 Valley View Rd, Burlington, WI 53150

Open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sugar Creek Tree Farm

N6447 Church Rd, Burlington, WI 53105

Open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Rolling Hills

W5062 County Rd F, Waldo, WI 53093

Open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Bink's Get Real Christmas Tree Farm

6951 Glacier Dr, West Bend, WI 53090

Hours may vary.

Hann's Christmas Farm

848 Tipperary Rd, Oregon, WI 53575

Daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Enchanted Valley Acres

5047 Enchanted Valley Rd, Cross Plains, WI 53528

Open daily 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

