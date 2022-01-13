Start of sturgeon spearing season one month away

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The start of the annual sturgeon spearing season is now one month away.

This year, experts say conditions on Lake Winnebago are looking perfect for a strong harvest.

"I am predicting a good year," said Steve Renderman, president of Foot of the Lake Fishing Club. "I kinda saw a little feedback on the DNR's website. They had mentioned that the larve are pretty prevalent on this end of the lake, where they're normally in the center in the northern part of the lake. They're saying the majority are down here. If you have feed that's down on this end, then you have fish that follow,"

The season begins Feb. 12 and will run for 16 days or until harvest caps are reached. The deadline to buy a license for the season was Oct. 31.

Experts say that as of right now conditions aren't quite ready yet for trucks on the ice.