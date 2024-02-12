Watch Now
Stans Fit For Your Feet to host 20th annual 'Share a Pair' shoe and sock drive

Stan's shoe store will be hosting its 20th annual 'Share a Pair' shoe and sock drive. All donations benefit those living on the streets in Milwaukee.
Posted at 12:20 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 13:20:18-05

Every year, Stan's Fit for Your Feet has been hosts a shoe and sock drive to help those living on the streets in Milwaukee.

This year will be the 20th year of the "Share a Pair" drive.

Megan Sajdak with Stan's joined TMJ4 at Noon to talk about who benefits from your generosity, and where you can drop off your new or gently used footwear.

