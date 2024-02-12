Stans Fit For Your Feet to host 20th annual 'Share a Pair' shoe and sock drive

Every year, Stan's Fit for Your Feet has been hosts a shoe and sock drive to help those living on the streets in Milwaukee.

This year will be the 20th year of the "Share a Pair" drive.

Megan Sajdak with Stan's joined TMJ4 at Noon to talk about who benefits from your generosity, and where you can drop off your new or gently used footwear.

Watch the full interview above.



