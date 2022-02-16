Standoff with knife-yielding man results in arrest in Hartford

HARTFORD — Hartford police said they used non-lethal force Tuesday to arrest a man with a knife.

The Emergency Communications Center received a call from a woman around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday who said a man was in her home cutting himself with a knife.

The woman had barricaded herself in the bathroom after the two got in a fight and he began cutting himself. Police responded to the scene and found the man had left the residence and was sitting in a nearby car.

Officers surrounded the car and asked the man to exit the vehicle. Police say he did not move. Eventually, he did get out of the vehicle but still had the knife in his hand.

Hartford police said officers had the man at gunpoint and attempted to speak with him as he walked towards them. That's when officers "were about to safely deploy less than lethal measures against the subject."

He was taken into custody and flown to a local hospital for treatment of self-inflicted knife wounds.

The woman in the home was not injured.

