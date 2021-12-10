St. Thomas More High School raises $30,000 for teachers' wish list

MILWAUKEE — St. Thomas More High School raised over $30,000 during its "GivingTuesday" campaign for teachers' wish lists on Nov. 30.

The campaign provided supporters the opportunity to directly invest in the school's classrooms. Supporters donated money to purchase items and equipment, which were selected personally by St. Thomas More teachers.

Items funded by donors included a laser engraver for the school's S.M.A.R.T. Manufacturing class, rights for the upcoming spring musical Pippin, a free-standing squat machine for the fitness center, and electrophoresis equipment for the biomedical science curriculum.

“Our biomedical science program has been growing rapidly over the past few years, and we’ve had to add sections for our classes, especially for freshmen,” St. Thomas More biomedical science chairperson Darlene Langhoff explained in her GivingTuesday message.

The school says other donations will fund a water bottle filling machine and year's supply of coffee for teachers.

“We are incredibly grateful for all the work our teachers do for our students, especially during the perpetual uncertainty caused by the pandemic,” St. Thomas More president John Hoch said. “The items funded through on GivingTuesday will provide important, supplementary investments in our classrooms, giving our teachers additional educational equipment beyond the general operating budget.”

