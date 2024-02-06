St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to downtown Milwaukee March 9th

The 56th annual Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day Parade will return to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 9th at noon.

The parade steps off at North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Wisconsin Avenue, travels through downtown's entertainment districts and ends at Water Street and Highland Avenue.

Shamrock Club of Wisconsin 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade Map

Presented by Miller Lite, the traditional yet unique event features Irish dancers, pipe and drum corps, decorative floats, local dignitaries and more.

Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St Patrick's Day Parade 2023 - Marchers

"The St. Patrick's Day Parade is one of Milwaukee's oldest traditions, and we have an exciting event in store for you this year," said Mike Boyle, the Shamrock Club's Parade Director. "Although Milwaukee is known for its German heritage, the Irish community also has deep roots in the city."

Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023 - Float



Each year, an estimated 20,000 people attend the parade. Spectators are invited to start their parade celebrations at the ShamROCK Kick Off Party on Friday, March 8th at the Lucky Clover Irish Pub on N. MLK Drive. The party runs from 5:30-9:00 p.m., is free and open to the public. The party features live music, beverage specials and raffle prizes.

Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023 - Crowd

After the parade wraps up, the festivities continue at the Shamrock Club's Post Parade Party at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center on W. Wisconsin Avenue. From 1:30-6:00 p.m. Guests can enjoy performances from some of Milwaukee's Irish dance schools, live music, Irish food, and another raffle. Entry is $10 per individual or $25 per family. Kids under 12 are free!



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip