St. Patrick's Day hopefully will bring a needed revenue boost to local businesses

MILWAUKEE — After a long two years of COVID restrictions and closures, local businesses are hoping St. Patrick's Day can bring in a much-needed revenue boost.

Experts say that St. Patrick's Day can make or break a bar's year and after the ups and downs of the last two years, today is huge.

The return of the city's St. Patrick's Day parade kicked off a potentially lucrative week with places offering deals and promotions to try to welcome as many patrons as possible.

While there isn't specific financial data for the holiday, Milwaukee's communications manager said they have already seen a spike in tourism at a time when the local hospitality industry could use it most.

"We are the city of festivals, so people really do enjoy having a party here, and especially with St. Patty's day, you're getting out and experiencing Irish and Celtic cultures. You're going to many of our local bars, many of our local restaurants that offer that type of cuisine. So, we do anticipate a positive economic impact from St. Patrick's Day this year," said Lindsey McKee, Communications Manager at Visit Milwaukee.

Visit Milwaukee said they are support local business owners through social media posts highlight deals and specials. They said the sales businesses make this week could be a great preview to a potentially busy and successful summer.

