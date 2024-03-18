St. Patrick's Day and Selection Sunday makes for busy weekend downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee was busy on Sunday, not just for St. Patrick’s Day, but Selection Sunday too.

Bars and Irish Pubs around the city invited people in to drink a green beer and celebrate a beloved tradition.

“St Patrick’s Day is the day of my people! I’m 51% Irish and I really milk it on this Sunday,” Caroline Bennett laughed alongside friends at Caffrey’s Pub on 6th and Wisconsin.

On top of all the green, Marquette fans also celebrated the blue and gold.

“It’s the heart of Marquette. It means a lot to the school and it's a lot of pride for the basketball team,” Aryana Ramlal shared alongside friends.

The Marquette Golden Eagles received a number two seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The announcement was made during the NCAA Selection Show Sunday night, something many Marquette fans made sure to watch even as they celebrated Irish heritage.

“We’re drinking some green beer, celebrating St. Paddy’s Day, but we wanted to see the selection and see what Marquette’s up against,” Jack Ginter, a senior at Marquette, exclaimed.

The Golden Eagles will travel to Indianapolis to face No. 15 Western Kentucky on Friday in the First Round.

“It’s a great matchup. We’re going to out-rebound them, get the turnovers, and we’re going to win,” Ginter smiled.

Smart said after the announcement that senior guard Tyler Kolek is expected to play Friday but has to go through a progression this week.

