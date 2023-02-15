St. Paddy Pub Crawl returns to downtown Racine on March 11

RACINE, Wis. — The third annual St. Paddy Pub Crawl will take over downtown Racine on Saturday, March 11.

The Irish event will take place from 3 p.m. to midnight. There will be a free shuttle bus to take you around to bars, the Downtown Racine Corporation says.

You can enjoy green beer, corn beef, and cabbage, live music, and Irish drink specials.

There will also be a scavenger hunt. You must find at least eight items to be entered to win one of three downtown prize packs. Scavenger hunt cards will be available at all locations and at RacineDowntown.com.

Parking will be at the Lake Avenue Ramp (300 Lake Ave.) and the McMynn Ramp (120 7th Street) for $2 all day.

A map of pub crawl locations is available at RacineDowntown.com.

Below are the participating locations:

Blue Rock

Brickhouse

The Carriage House

Dewey’s Sports Bar

Evelyns

Fox Hole Lounge

George’s Tavern

The Ivanhoe Pub

Littleport Brewing

Main Hub

Marci's on Main

Michigan Pub

Pepi's Pub & Grill

