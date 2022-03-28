St. Francis police seeking suspect after PNC bank robbery

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — St. Francis police are seeking an unknown suspect following a bank robbery on Monday.

The St. Francis Police Department responded to a reported bank robbery at the PNC Bank at 3545 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. shortly after 9 a.m.

Police say a lone actor entered the bank and demanded money at the teller window. The suspect did not display a weapon.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank northbound on foot.

Police described the suspect as:



White or Hispanic male

5'7 to 5'10 in height

Thin build

Wearing: gray hooded jacket with two large pockets on the front, black knit winter cap, black neoprene face mask, dark colored pants, gray tennis shoes, and gray gloves

The St. Francis Police Department is actively following up on leads and asks anyone with information to contact them at 414-481-2232. You can remain anonymous.

