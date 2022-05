ST FRANCIS — The ducklings are safe!

The St. Francis Fire Department was called Saturday morning to a sewer drain where several ducks were stuck.

The department posted pictures of the rescue, showing two firefighters as they removed 10 ducklings from the drain and returned them safely to their parents.

The best news, they were unharmed!

Shout out to the St. Francis Fire Department for their great work.

