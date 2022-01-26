'Squad Down': Beaver Dam police car is about to fall through ice for charity

BEAVER DAM, Wisc. — A police cruiser is about to fall through ice in Beaver Dam...for a good cause!

As part of a charity fundraiser, people can bet money on when an old police car, "Ol' Bessie", will fall through the ice on Beaver Dam Lake.

This is the second annual "Squad Down" fundraiser that will benefit the Beaver Dam Police Charities.

All you have to do is guess the right date ALL four tires will hit the bottom of the lake.

Facebook/Beaver Dam Police Department Guess the date the squad will fall through the ice!

Tickets are available at the police department. You can purchase three for $5 or 15 for $20. Checks can be made payable to the Beaver Dam Police Charities.

You can put as many tickets in one day as you would like to increase your odds if there is a draw due to multiple tickets, police say.

Ticket sales will end on Feb. 28.

Last year, the winner was March 13.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip