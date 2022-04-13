'Spring is in the Hair' event offers free haircuts to students at Racine elementary school

RACINE — With every haircut, trim, and shape-up, students at Julian Thomas Elementary School were gaining confidence by the second.

"It looks super cool," said third-grader, Audrac Johnson.

"I look nice," exclaimed fourth-grader, Arvan Johnson.

Recently, the elementary school teamed up with United Way of Racine County, along with stylists and barbers from Gateway Technical College, to offer free haircuts for students. The idea came after staff had noticed there was a need to provide access to hygiene products and hair care to some children.

"I think hair plays a big role in everybody's self-esteem and how they feel about themselves," said Julian Thomas Elementary School community school coordinator, Katie Tuttle.

Leanna Johnson, a mom of three, says she knows all too well what it's like to not be able to keep up with her kids' needs all the time.

"I am one of those parents. We get really busy working our 40 hour weeks. Having this and having access to it in our school, in our community, is so important," said Johnson.

Which is why she, along with the more than 50 plus parents who signed their children up to get a haircut, were grateful for Tuesday's event.

"I think my boys look great, they have different hair types and I think that the stylist did really great," said Johnson.

And the smiles spoke for themselves.

