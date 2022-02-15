Spring elections begins, including MKE mayoral primary. Here's what you need to know

MILWAUKEE — Voters across Wisconsin head to the polls Tuesday for the spring primary election.

No state-wide races are on the ballot, but many communities have local races, like school board, up for a vote.

In Milwaukee, it will be a time of change with the focus on the race for mayor. The two candidates with the most votes will move onto April.

This primary election is the first step for Milwaukee voters to select the city's first new mayor in nearly 20 years. If you're preparing for your day, here's what you need to know:

Polls open this morning at 7 a.m. and will be open until 8 p.m. this evening.

If you plan to vote in person, bring a photo ID.

You can register at the polls. To do that, you need a document with your current address like a utility bill.

ELECTION COVERAGE:



There are 7 candidates on Tuesday's ballot: Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, former Alderman Bob Donovan, community activist Ieshuh Griffin, Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, businessman Michael Sampson and State Senator Lena Taylor.

TMJ4 These seven candidates will be on the ballot for Milwaukee mayor in February 15th's primary election.

The top two vote-getters advance to the April 5 general election, and the winner of that contest will finish the last two years of former Mayor Tom Barrett's term, which ends in April of 2024.

We know Dimitrijevic, Lucas and Sampson will cast their votes this morning at 9 and 9:30 a.m., and Johnson already voted early.

Click here to see the city of Milwaukee's election information.

