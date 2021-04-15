Spring allergies are back...even for your pets

(NBC 26) — As we see plants coming back to life this spring, some folks are struggling with allergies. During this time, we should also keep an eye on our pets who can suffer as well.

Animals can be allergic to pollen, dust, smoke, dander, grass, and certain foods; but if you see symptoms pop up this time of year, it's likely an environmental allergen. Symptoms to watch for include itching, watery eyes, sneezing, licking, or paw chewing. The most commonly affected areas are the paws and ears. The first thing you should do is you see any of these signs, check with your vet.

"Some of the treatments for those allergies might include medication, special shampoos, regular bathing, or possibly trying different foods if it's a food allergy," said Shaina Allen, the marketing coordinator for the Wisconsin Humane Society.

The vet might perform a blood or a skin test as well to see if there is an allergy there. Click here for more information.