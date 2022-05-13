Sprecherfest returns to Glendale this summer

GLENDALE, Wis. — Sprecher Brewery and the Bavarian Bierhaus announced Thursday that the classic German festival Sprecherfest is returning.

The festival will take over the Bavarian Bierhaus Bierarten grounds, 700 W. Lexington Blvd, from Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12.

Sprechrfest, the beer-filled festival, will bring with it live music, good food, and plenty of beer. There will be a special beer collaboration between the two breweries, bringing back the classic fan-favorite Pub Brown Ale.

According to a news release, the festival will also feature the famous Sprecher root beer and craft beer varieties from both breweries.

"Entertainment for Sprecherfest includes a midway game area for kids, a keg tapping with free beer while supplies last, and live music from the Toys on Friday and The Love Monkeys on Saturday. The Biergarten will feature local food along with pig and chicken roast specials," Sprecher said in a news release.

Admission for the festival is $5 on Friday, $10 on Saturday, and free on Sunday. Sprecherfest opens at 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. Sunday.

Tickets are available here.

