Sprecher to host World Cup viewing party as U.S. takes on Netherlands

GLENDALE, Wis. — Sprecher is hosting an array of events within the next week, which will include both adult-centered and family-centered activities.

On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. there will be a taproom viewing party for the World Cup game between the USA and Netherlands teams. All who attend will get free Johnsonville beef stick snacks.

On Sunday, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 there will be loads of family fun at Soda with Santa. Kids and adults alike can sample Sprecher beverages and get pictures taken with Santa that will be made into custom Sprecher Root Beer labels. For booking, times, and costs you can visit the Sprecher Brewery Soda with Santa webpage.

Next week, Sprecher is hosting a Makers Market on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The market will have over 25 vendors offering holiday gifts as well as adult beverages, soda, and live music.

All events will take place at 701 Glendale Ave, Glendale, WI 53217.

