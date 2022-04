MILWAUKEE — Sprecher Brewery is bottling its new line of craft lemonade.

This new line features natural ingredients and flavors such as original lemon, strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry.

In a statement from Sprecher, the new lemonade has no artificial flavors or sweeteners but includes real lemon juice with natural antioxidants.

Sprecher lemonade will be available for sale at Menard’s, and Sprecher is offering 20% off with code LEMON20 online at checkout.

