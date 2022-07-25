MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News is partnering with Hunger Task Force to collect jars of peanut butter for families in need in southeast Wisconsin.

Swing by TMJ4 News (720 E. Capitol Dr.) on Tuesday, July 26th from 12 to 7 p.m. to drop off your jars of peanut butter and support the cause. You can also donate online here.

TMJ4 anchors will be outside with Hunger Task Force volunteers during those hours to accept your donation.

No donation is too small. Hunger Task Force is completely community supported, so every dollar you give goes a long way in helping a neighbor in need.

Jonathan Hansen is the Director of Development with Hunger Task Force. He says peanut butter is a pretty hot commodity – just like so many other food items right now. Between inflation and supply chain issues, lots of families are struggling to put food on the table.

“Hunger Task Force and our partners are really working hard to make sure that, through Stop Summer Hunger, we can raise a lot of money to feed kids in our community and collect a lot of nutritious peanut butter as well,” Hansen says.

