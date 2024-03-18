Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sports Auction 4 MACC: Bid on great sports items while fighting childhood cancer

It's that time of year: the Sports Auction 4 MACC. It's your chance to bid on great sports items, just in time for Mother's and Father's Day, all while fighting childhood cancer and related blood disorders.
Posted at 6:45 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 07:45:35-04

It's that time of year — the Sports Auction 4 MACC!

The Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund raises millions of dollars toward research and treatment for childhood cancers and related blood disorders.

Right now you can bid on great sports items that would make great gifts for Mother's and Father's Day! Every dollar you spend helps children fighting cancer and blood disorders.

Bid on items like golf foursomes, Green Bay Packers tickets, skating and yoga classes, signed memorabilia and more!

Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge are got to show off a Jordan Love signed photo — it's been professionally framed with laser cut double matting and includes an engraved name plate.

To see more of our coverage and a link to the auction website, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Women's History Month