Sports Auction 4 MACC: Bid on great sports items while fighting childhood cancer

It's that time of year — the Sports Auction 4 MACC!

The Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund raises millions of dollars toward research and treatment for childhood cancers and related blood disorders.

Right now you can bid on great sports items that would make great gifts for Mother's and Father's Day! Every dollar you spend helps children fighting cancer and blood disorders.

Bid on items like golf foursomes, Green Bay Packers tickets, skating and yoga classes, signed memorabilia and more!

Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge are got to show off a Jordan Love signed photo — it's been professionally framed with laser cut double matting and includes an engraved name plate.

