Spooner man wins $1 million Powerball during stop to fuel up snowmobile

SPOONER, Wisc. — Only this can happen in Wisconsin! Daniel Bellefeuille won big when he purchased a $1 million winning ticket at a gas station in Spooner while filling up his snowmobile with gas.

Wisconsin Lottery says he purchased the winning ticket at Spooner Marathon, located at 730 S. River St. For Bellefeuille, the timing couldn't have been better.

"I had a dream ever since the Powerball started that I was going to win," said Bellefeuille. "This comes at the right time because I'm going to retire."

Wisconsin Lottery says the Jan. 17 win is the first Wisconsin million-dollar win for a Monday drawing since Powerball added Monday drawings on Aug. 23, 2021.

Bellefeuille is a career builder and construction worker from Spooner. He says he plans to purchase a new, "but used" vehicle and complete a house he is building on his property.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent incentive. For selling the $1 million Powerball ticket, Spooner Marathon received $20,000.

