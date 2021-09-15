Spooktacular: Racine Zoo offers drive-thru Halloween light display

RACINE — Spooky season is nearly here, and the Racine Zoo is getting in the spirit with Halloween Glow, a drive-thru Halloween light display.

The illuminated event runs the entire month of October and is open Sundays through Thursdays from dusk to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from dusk to 10 p.m. Opening night is October 1. Tickets are $5 per person and free for kids ages 2 years and younger.

Cash and credit cards are accepted on site. Find more information and guidelines on Racine Zoo's website.

