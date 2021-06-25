Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Spirit now offering direct flights from Milwaukee to Orlando, Las Vegas and LA

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
spirit
Posted at 8:09 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 21:09:38-04

MILWAUKEE — Starting Thursday, Spirit is offering daily, direct flights from Milwaukee to Orlando, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

Come Nov. 17, the airline will begin offering daily, direct flights from Milwaukee to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Phoenix and Tampa.

And starting Dec. 23, Spirit will be offering flights three times a week from Milwaukee to the Cancun Islands.

On Thursday, the company hosted an event at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to mark the beginning of the first three direct flights. The company also presented a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin, according to a statement.

thumbnail.jpg

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch Milwaukee Tonight weekdays at 6:30 p.m.