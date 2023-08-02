Spirit Halloween locations opening in Southeastern, WI

SOUTHEAST, Wis. — With T-minus 90 days until Halloween, Spirit Halloweens are opening in the Milwaukee area.

Most locations aren’t open yet, but here are the locations anticipated to open this fall, according to their website. If we missed one, let us know!

South Eastern, WI locations

Bayshore - 5766 N. Bayshore Dr



Former Forever 21

Opens August

Mequon - 11110 N. Port Washington Rd.



Former Bed, Bath, & Beyond

Not open yet

Greendale - 5300 S. 76th St.



Fromer Kohls

Opens August

Brookfield - 605 Main St.



Fromer Bed, Bath, & Beyond

Not yet open

Waukesha - 1160 W. Sunset Dr.



Former Charming Charlie

Opens August

West Bend - 1670 S. Main St.



Former Dress Barn

Not yet open

Racine - 2211 S. Green Bay Rd.



Former Kmart

Opens August

Pleasant Prairie - 11211 120th Ave.



Former Victoria’s Secret

Opens August

Delavan - 325 S. Wright St.



Former Slumberland

Opens August

Janesville - 2500 Milton Ave.



Not yet open

Opens August

Madison - 66 W. Towne Mall



Former NY Company

Opens August

Fond du Lac - 516 N. Rolling Meadows Dr.



Former Pier One Imports

Opens August

Find more locations and information on Spirit Halloween’s website.

