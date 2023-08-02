Spirit Halloween locations opening in Southeastern, WI

SOUTHEAST, Wis. — With T-minus 90 days until Halloween, Spirit Halloweens are opening in the Milwaukee area.
Most locations aren’t open yet, but here are the locations anticipated to open this fall, according to their website. If we missed one, let us know!
South Eastern, WI locations
Bayshore - 5766 N. Bayshore Dr
- Former Forever 21
- Opens August
Mequon - 11110 N. Port Washington Rd.
- Former Bed, Bath, & Beyond
- Not open yet
Greendale - 5300 S. 76th St.
- Fromer Kohls
- Opens August
Brookfield - 605 Main St.
- Fromer Bed, Bath, & Beyond
- Not yet open
Waukesha - 1160 W. Sunset Dr.
- Former Charming Charlie
- Opens August
West Bend - 1670 S. Main St.
- Former Dress Barn
- Not yet open
Racine - 2211 S. Green Bay Rd.
- Former Kmart
- Opens August
Pleasant Prairie - 11211 120th Ave.
- Former Victoria’s Secret
- Opens August
Delavan - 325 S. Wright St.
- Former Slumberland
- Opens August
Janesville - 2500 Milton Ave.
- Not yet open
- Opens August
Madison - 66 W. Towne Mall
- Former NY Company
- Opens August
Fond du Lac - 516 N. Rolling Meadows Dr.
- Former Pier One Imports
- Opens August
Find more locations and information on Spirit Halloween’s website.
