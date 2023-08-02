Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Spirit Halloween locations opening in Southeastern, WI

Calling all Halloween fanatics! Spirit Halloween locations are starting to open. Find your nearest location.
Spirit Halloween hiring 35,000 seasonal employees
Copyright Spirit Halloween
<a href="">Spirit Halloween</a>
Spirit Halloween hiring 35,000 seasonal employees
Posted at 4:50 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 18:30:08-04

SOUTHEAST, Wis. — With T-minus 90 days until Halloween, Spirit Halloweens are opening in the Milwaukee area.

Most locations aren’t open yet, but here are the locations anticipated to open this fall, according to their website. If we missed one, let us know!

South Eastern, WI locations

Bayshore - 5766 N. Bayshore Dr

  • Former Forever 21
  • Opens August 

Mequon - 11110 N. Port Washington Rd.

  • Former Bed, Bath, & Beyond 
  • Not open yet 

Greendale - 5300 S. 76th St.

  • Fromer Kohls 
  • Opens August 

Brookfield - 605 Main St.

  • Fromer Bed, Bath, & Beyond
  • Not yet open 

Waukesha - 1160 W. Sunset Dr.

  • Former Charming Charlie 
  • Opens August 

West Bend - 1670 S. Main St.

  • Former Dress Barn 
  • Not yet open 

Racine - 2211 S. Green Bay Rd.

  • Former Kmart 
  • Opens August 

Pleasant Prairie - 11211 120th Ave.

  • Former Victoria’s Secret 
  • Opens August 

Delavan - 325 S. Wright St.

  • Former Slumberland 
  • Opens August 

Janesville - 2500 Milton Ave.

  • Not yet open 
  • Opens August 

Madison - 66 W. Towne Mall

  • Former NY Company 
  • Opens August 

Fond du Lac - 516 N. Rolling Meadows Dr.

  • Former Pier One Imports 
  • Opens August 

Find more locations and information on Spirit Halloween’s website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device